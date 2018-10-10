Radical cleric: Don't sell land to Jews

Deputy head of the Islamic Movement urges Arab residents of Jerusalem not to sell houses to "settlers".

Kamal Al-Khatib, deputy leader of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement, on Tuesday called for the publication of a blacklist that names individuals involved in selling real estate to "settlers."

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Felesteen newspaper, Khatib said, "There is no choice but to openly publicize the names of anyone about whom there is proof that he is behind the transfer of real estate in the city of Al-Quds to Jewish settlement associations, in order to embarrass them and create a state of deterrence against anyone who desires to trade in Al-Quds."

Khatib added that the transfer of real estate in Jerusalem (to the Jewish settlers) constitutes "a real and heinous crime on all levels" and that those involved in such acts are "traitors" who wish to become rich at the expense of Jerusalem.

Felesteen reported that Khatib called upon the Arab residents of Jerusalem to establish a special fund to support real estate in Al-Quds that could fall into the hands of the Jewish settlers in order to prevent their sale.

Homeowners in Jerusalem must absolutely refrain from offering their homes for sale even if they are in financial difficulties, he stressed.

Khatib is the deputy to Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement who served a jail sentence for incitement.

Like Salah, Khatib is no stranger to incitement against Israel. Shortly after Salah was sentenced to jail, his deputy continued to urge Muslims to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel, calling for Israeli Arabs to take part in the "intifada" against Israel.

Under Palestinian Authority (PA) law, selling of land to Jews is illegal and punishable by death. However, such sentences must be approved by the PA chairman, and current chairman Mahmoud Abbas has preferred to authorize life sentences for such offenses, possibly due to fear of an international backlash.

In 2014, Abbas toughened the PA law against selling property to Israeli Jews, so that any Palestinian Arabs involved in renting, selling or facilitating real estate transactions with citizens of "hostile countries" in any way would receive life imprisonment and hard-labor.