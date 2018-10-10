Supporters of FIDF to cycle across Israel

Supporters of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) gearing up for an intense six-day bicycle ride through Israel this month.

Supporters of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) are gearing up for an intense six-day bicycle ride through Israel this month.

Joining the American FIDF supporters for this cross-county ride, which begins on October 13, will be a group of wounded Israeli combat veterans who have benefited from FIDF rehabilitative programs and prosthetic devices.

The 32 cyclists from across the US will cover more than 250 miles and a total vertical climb of over 22,000 feet. The ride will allow the participants, all of whom are avid cyclists, to show solidarity with and support for the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while they experience Israel from the seats of their bikes.

“Biking across Israel together with wounded veterans will help participants to really understand the impact FIDF has on the lives of the brave men and women who benefit from FIDF programs,” said FIDF Midwest Executive Director Tamir Oppenheim. “This cycling tour is an incredible opportunity to bring FIDF supporters together with Israeli soldiers.”

Beginning with a ride along Israel’s border with Lebanon and a trek through Upper Galilee, the cyclists will then head south, riding through the Golan Heights and the Ramon Crater in the Negev Desert, before finally finishing in Jerusalem. Along the way, the group will visit national landmarks, ancient historic sites, and Israeli military bases.

The participants will meet active-duty soldiers serving on these bases, Lone Soldiers who serve in the IDF with no immediate family in Israel, and combat veterans who benefit from the FIDF IMPACT! Scholarship Program.

FIDF was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors as not-for-profit organization with the mission of offering educational, cultural, recreational, and social programs and facilities that provide hope, purpose, and life-changing support for the soldiers who protect Israel and Jews worldwide.

Today, FIDF has more than 150,000 loyal supporters, and 20 chapters throughout the United States and Panama. FIDF supports IDF soldiers, families of fallen soldiers, and wounded veterans through a variety of innovative programs that reinforce the vital bond between the communities in the United States, the soldiers of the IDF, and the state of Israel.