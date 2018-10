Will history really only last 6,000 years? Also, what is anti-Semitism today?

The Talmud says that history is only meant to last 6,000 years. Many think this is not meant literally, but there are many important sources that say otherwise.

Also, when someone has a reason to be angry at the Jewish people and expresses hatred as a result, is that really anti-Semitism?

Continuing on with the importance of Eretz Yisroel, they next thing to consider is something the rabbis called, “Zechus Eretz Yisroel”, the special merit that living in Israel affords a Jew.