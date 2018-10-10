Ivanka Trump: I won't replace Haley

President's daughter rules out possibility that she will replace Nikki Haley as the United States Ambassador to the UN.

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter, on Tuesday evening shot down speculations that she would replace Nikki Haley as the United States Ambassador to the UN.

“It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me,” tweeted Trump.

President Trump had said earlier that his daughter would be "dynamite" as an ambassador to the United Nations, but conceded he would be accused of nepotism if he appointed her to replace outgoing Haley.

"I think Ivanka would be incredible," Trump told reporters, before adding, "You’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.”

Trump also said he’s considering Dina Powell for the position. Powell previously served as the president’s deputy national security adviser and focused on Middle East policy, but left the administration at the beginning of this year and later joined Harvard University as a non-resident senior fellow.

Haley and Trump announced on Tuesday morning that she will exit the administration by the end of 2018. Trump said Haley informed him of her plans six months ago, and that she wanted to "take a break" from public service.

Haley has been an outspoken critic of the UN's corruption, bias, and inability to deal with human rights crisis around the world. She was also Israel's biggest supporter at the UN.

The ambassador said that her service at the UN "has been the honor of a lifetime."