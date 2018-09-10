'The public stage is not meant for supporting terrorism'

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev sent a letter to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Tuesday, asking him to exercise his authority and examine the complaints that came to her office regarding the presentation of the play "I, Dareen Tatour."

The play praises the poet Dareen Tatour, who was convicted of supporting terrorism and incitement to violence and was sentenced to jail. The show is scheduled to be performed on the stage of the Tmuna Theater, which is supported by the Culture and Sports Minister.

Following the letter, Minister Regev said, "I will work with all my might to prevent the performance of the show, "I, Dareen Tatour" in the Tmuna Theater, which is supported by the Ministry of Culture."

"The time has come for artists and creators to stop making things "and to begin to understand who is an enemy and who loves, what freedom of expression is and when a black flag is raised above it.

"The Law of Loyalty in Culture, which I agreed on with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and which I intend to approve as soon as possible at the beginning of the Knesset session, will constitute a definitive answer to the horror and contempt scenes that seek a place on our public stage," said Regev. "Dareen Tatour, Walid Daka and their ilk are not the heroes of our culture. They are Persona Non Greta from the public stage in Israel."