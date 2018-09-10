Burglar sexually assaults Israeli woman during home invasion

'Like a scene from horror movie.' Arab burglar breaks into home near Jerusalem, assaults woman while threatening her with pruning shears.

A Palestinian Authority resident was arrested Tuesday, after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman Tuesday morning during a home invasion.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Israeli town of Maaleh Adumim, just east of Jerusalem.

According to an initial police investigation, the suspect, a resident of the PA-controlled town of Bethlehem south of the capital, broke into a private home on HaGilgal Street in Maaleh Adumim through a window.

While stealing the family’s possessions, the burglar noticed that there was someone on the second floor of the home.

When the suspect found the young woman, he tied her up and threatened to stab her with pruning shears if she resisted or called for help.

After he had tied her to a chair, the suspect proceeded to sexually assault the young woman.

“Based on the initial investigation of the incident, it appears that at around 11:00 a.m. the suspect broke into a home on HaGilgal Street via a window,” a police spokesperson said.

“When he went up to the second floor, he spotted a young woman, took her by force, covered her mouth, and tied her hands and legs to a chair with rope, while threatening her with pruning shears he was holding in his hand.”

“After the suspect had tied her up, he performed an indecent act on the young woman.”

The suspect spent roughly 20 minutes in the home stealing money, jewelry, and other possessions before leaving the scene of the crime.

After the suspect left, the young woman was able to untie herself and notify police.

Officers managed to apprehend the suspect, who was identified as a 56-year-old resident of Bethlehem. The suspect was found while attempting to hide in a nearby street in Maaleh Adumim.

Authorities found the stolen goods in the suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest.

The victim compared the experience to a “horror film”.

“It was like something from the scene of a horror movie,” the victim said, according to Yediot Ahronot.

“I was on the upper floor, and he came in on the bottom floor. During those moments when he was tying me up, I didn’t feel anything. He threatened me that if I don’t shut up he would hurt me. Luckily, he didn’t tie my hands up very tightly, and the rope was loose. After he left, I was able to untie myself and I quickly called the police. Only at that point did the feelings of fear hit me. [The suspect] didn’t seem mentally stable.”