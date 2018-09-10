Liberman: Terrorist's time is running out

Defense Minister says IDF 'closing in' on terrorist who murdered Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liebrman spoke on Tuesday with a tweet in his Twitter account of the efforts to capture the terrorist who murdered Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi at the Barkan Industrial Zone Sunday.

"I met today with the undercover unit of the Duvdevan unit, and I have closely followed the tremendous efforts to capture the terrorist who murdered Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi," Liberman wrote on his Twitter account.

"This unit does extraordinary things, far beyond any thriller book," he said. We're approaching the terrorist, his time is running out."

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred earlier today to the hunting for the terrorist at the memorial ceremony for slain minister Rehavam Zeevi. "Yesterday we lost Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajabi, in a terrible terrorist attack."'

"This despicable terrorist, this bastard, wanted to kill Jews and at the same time crush the shared life in Barkan, and I trust the security forces who make every effort to get their hands on the murderer.