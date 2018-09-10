President Reuven Rivlin pays condolences to to families of Kim Levengard-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi following Barkan shooting attack.

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the families of Kim Levengard-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, who were murdered in the shooting attack in the Barkan industrial zone on Sunday.

During his visit to the Lebengrond-Yehezkel family, Rivlin met Kim's parents, Rafael and Hava, her husband, and the rest of her family.

"The entire nation of Israel is with you," the president told the family. "I feel that the more I learn and hear about Kim, the wonderful young woman, I am exposed to a special person, a special soul."

"Kim was a real woman of valor, always working for animal rights, optimistic and smiling, amazing wife and mother," her family told the president.

The president spoke of the deep sorrow and the feeling of pain in the face of the present reality and said, "We will not be expelled from this country, this is our land and our country."

Rivlin added, "We have been here ever since we returned to our country and we have to hold the sword ready."

Afterwards, the president held a condolence visit to the home of the Hajbi family. The president met Ziv's parents, Yehezkel and Iris, his wife Natalie and his children.

The president warmly embraced the family and heard about Ziv's special character and the pride he felt from his children as a devoted father. The manager of the factory where he worked told the president about his diligence and the love with which he performed his work, with a tremendous investment.

The President thanked the family for the generosity they displayed in their consent to donate Ziv's organs and emphasized that Ziv's memory and his image as a family man and act will always accompany us.