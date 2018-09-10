Israel memorializes Barkan terror victims at UN

After UN fails to condemn Barkan terror attack, Israeli delegation sets up memorial for victims at UN HQ. 'We will remind the world.'

The UN delegation headed by Ambassador Danny Danon decided to present pictures of Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajabi at the UN headquarters in New York and to light memorial candles in memory of the victims of the terror attack in the Barkan industrial zone.

Ambassador Danon said that "The United Nations has not spoken out against the cruel murder, but we will continue to remember and remind the world of the lives taken, the hatred and the incitement."

Following the attack on Sunday morning, Danon had called on the UN Security Council to condemn the attack.

"The members of the Security Council must come out with a clear condemnation of the murderous attack. It is your responsibility and your commitment to the Middle East and the world, and more importantly, for the children of Kim and Ziv who have remained orphans," he said.

He called on PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to "sound a clear and firm voice" against terror, and condemned the PA's continued financing of terror.

"Instead of preaching to Israel and stopping proposals for calming the region, [PA chairman] Mahmoud Abbas must sound a clear and firm voice against the instigators and terrorists coming out of the Palestinian Authority," Danon wrote.

"Financing terrorists is fuel for terrorist attacks like the one that took place in Barkan, and only stopping it will help [get rid of] terror," he said.