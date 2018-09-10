Man seriously injured in Ramat Gan apartment fire

70-year-old man injured last night in fire which broke out on first floor of three-story apartment building in Ramat Gan.

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured Monday night when a fire broke out in an apartment on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in Ramat Gan.

MDA medics gave the injured man medical treatment and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv while performing CPR.



MDA Paramedic David Suissa said: "When we arrived at the place, we saw thick smoke coming out of the windows of the apartment and from the staircase on the first floor of the building.”

“Firefighters rescued a 70-year-old man who was unconscious, without pulse and not breathing, covered with soot and suffering from smoke inhalation. We gave him life-saving medical treatment, including smoke inhalation treatment, medication, massages and respiration. After about 20 minutes during the evacuation to the hospital, his pulse returned and, at the hospital, his condition stabilized and was defined as serious and stable."