Fatah official 'understands' circumstances of Barkan attack

Munir al-Jarub, head of the public diplomacy department of the Fatah movement which is chaired by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday referred to the murder of two Israelis in the Barkan Industrial Zone as an "operation" and blamed Israel for the circumstances that led to the lack of security in Judea and Samaria.

In a statement published on Facebook, al-Jarub wrote:

"The Israeli occupation, which seeks to protect those who steal the Palestinian land and which does not recognize the rights of the Palestinian people that have been approved by international resolutions and laws, is helpless in defending any land thief even when it mobilizes equipment and forces and uses terror and killing. The operation yesterday is further proof of this.”

"The only solution is to recognize the rights of the Palestinian people by establishing Palestinian national independence within the framework of a free and fully sovereign state that will be established in the occupied land and on the borders of June 4, 1967 with its capital in East Jerusalem."

"Any attempt to violate these rights will not benefit Israel and will not bring security to it and its residents, because there is no security as long as the (Palestinian) people are left without rights in their homeland."

The website of the official PA news agency Wafa on Sunday referred to the Barkan attack as a “shooting operation” and did not publish any official condemnation of the murder of the two Israelis.