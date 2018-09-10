'Switch from talking about deterrence to taking action'

Education Minister and Political-Security Cabinet member Naftali Bennett on Monday evening delivered a speech at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) conference in which it unveiled its new peace plan.

Minister Bennett discussed the security situation and said, "I think we need to make a significant and rapid correction in Israel's security policy and strengthen deterrence, from tactical to strategic matters."

"In the past few months, dozens of terrorists from Gaza have infiltrated on a daily basis, including today, placing explosive charges and then returning home safely. What would I do different? I would give an order to kill them," declared Bennett.

Discussing Sunday’s terrorist attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone, in which two Israelis were murdered, he said, “Starting November 1, the terrorist’s family will receive about 15,000 shekels per month. This has to stop. The terrorist’s home must be demolished. The home of the murderers of Ari Fuld, Ronen Lubarsky, Yanai Weisman, Asher Hasno – all of them are still standing. 102 homes of murderers of Israelis are standing, and they must be demolished."

"We have to go from talking about deterrence to creating deterrence, and I intend to continue to act to restore deterrence by taking clear actions," Bennett concluded.