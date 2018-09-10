Tags:riots, Gaza Region, Gaza border
Watch: Rioters damaging Gaza border fence
Dozens of Gazans destroy the border fence on a daily basis. For the time being the defense establishment prefers to "contain" the riots.
Gaza Muslims riot
Flash 90
