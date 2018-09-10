Thousands riot on Gaza border as boats attempt to break blockade

7,000 Muslims throw firebombs, rocks at Israeli soldiers, rolling burning tires at troops, some break through border fence.

Thousands rioted on Gaza’s border with Israel as dozens of boats from Gaza attempted to break Israel’s naval blockade.

The Israeli Navy intercepted the boats today, according to reports.

About 7,000 Muslims threw firebombs and rocks at Israeli soldiers near the security fence in northern Gaza. They also rolled burning tires at the troops. Some reportedly broke through the border fence before turning back.

About 29 rioters were reported injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, Wafa news agency reported.

Flash 90 Gaza Muslims riot