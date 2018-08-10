Tags:US, White House, SCOTUS, swearing in, Supreme Court
Justice Kavanaugh to be publicly sworn in at White House
Supreme Court justice will have one final ceremony before being seated on bench.
Swearing-in
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaJustice Kavanaugh to be publicly sworn in at White House
Justice Kavanaugh to be publicly sworn in at White House
Supreme Court justice will have one final ceremony before being seated on bench.
Swearing-in
iStock
Tags:US, White House, SCOTUS, swearing in, Supreme Court
top