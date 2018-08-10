Celebration of terrorist cancelled

Attorney Morsi Abu Mouk, head of the Baka al-Garbiyeh Council, canceled the launch ceremony of a new book by the terrorist who murdered IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

The ceremony was supposed to take place at the community center in the town.

The head of the council responded to requests from the Almagor terror victim's organization and other personal requests not to allow the ceremony to take place in an official settlement.

The Almagor organization expressed satisfaction with the decision. "Even though it was necessary to think about the implications of such a ceremony in which there is glorification of terrorism, we see the decision as timely."

"This is a decision that not only takes into account the feelings of the Jewish people, but also contributes to a reduction in support for terror in parts of the Arab population, which are expressed in funerals of terrorists or conferences of this type," Almagor concluded.