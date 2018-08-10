'There are no words to console a mother burying her daughter'

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev arrived Monday along with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan to pay her condolences to the family of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, who was murdered in the shooting attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone yesterday.

Minister Regev and Dagan spoke with Kim's mother Hava and sister Shahar wand listened to the pain they experienced after their great loss.

Regev told the family: "There are no words to comfort parents who have lost a child. There are no words that can comfort a mother who buries her daughter. The government of Israel and the security forces are doing everything to protect the safety and security of the citizens of Israel. We will continue building in Judea and Samaria and with the help of G-d we will establish another industrial zone in Samaria. This murder is another painful and cruel result of wild incitement from the school of Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas), who speaks of peace in English and encourages terrorism in Arabic."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan told the parents that he came on behalf of all residents of Samaria and the residents of Barkan to express their sorrow.

The mother spoke with love about Samaria, and said that in the past they lived in Samaria. Dagan said, "We are promising that not only will we not break down, we will increase settlement, we will establish new settlements and open new industrial zones, and we will add more light. At the same time, we will also demand action against the Palestinian Authority that incites them."