'I saw my daughter's body on the floor'

Hundreds of family and friends arrived at the cemetery in Rosh Ha'ayin to accompany Kim Yehezkel-Lebengrund, who was murdered in a brutal attack in a factory in the Barkan Industrial Zone yesterday.

Kim's father said in an emotional interview with Ayala Hasson of Radio 103FM, "I try to watch over my children and help them as much as I can. Unfortunately, I arrived at the scene too late. I couldn't have known this was going to happen. My eldest daughter called me to tell me there had been a terrorist attack and that her sister was not answering her phone. I immediately turned around and drove in her direction."

"I knew that Route 5 and 6 were very crowded, so I drove through Qalqiliya. Since I have a large vehicle, I followed an army jeep that bypassed the traffic. On the way, I heard on the radio that one wounded person was in Beilinson Hospital. I sent my friend who rode his motorcycle to the hospital to see if it was my daughter and he told me it was not her. Then I realized that something bad had happened."

"When I got to the entrance to the factory, I saw the military vehicle coming in. When I tried to get in, the person in charge of security started asking me questions and I was not allowed to go in. I told her 'Okay,' I rushed the car in. I parked the car and walked toward the entrance. Unfortunately I could not enter. Luckily, the factory manager arrived and I joined him. The policemen ran after me and it was a mess until I recognized my daughter lying on the floor."

"The police wanted to arrest me until I told them that I had already seen what I had to see.Then they understood that I was her father. I called my other daughter and told her that Kim was no longer with us and then I drove all the way back home alone."

"I have no idea why the killer shackled her," he added. "He probably not deserve to live. She was a thin little girl and did not need to be shackled. I just looked. Apparently it was out of cruelty. I looked at her and saw that she was no longer breathing. I'm not a paramedic and I could not help. I just looked."

"My daughter loved the factory," she says, "Every morning she went early to put the child in the kindergarten and would pick him u at the end of the day, and that day she managed to say good-bye to him. I was told that the terrorist did not even spend a week at his place of work and when he returned to his job he committed the murder."

"It never bothered us to work with Palestinians. We thought it was possible to coexist with them, but apparently it is impossible. I know that in the territories they earn NIS 2,000 a month. We gave them the opportunity to make a living and earn a decent living, and they bite the hand that feeds them. They do not deserve it. Maybe they should not be allowed to make a decent living, if they do not appreciate it."