Two American researchers win Nobel Prize for Economics

Nobel Committee in Sweden announces winners of Nobel Prize in economics 2018: Researchers William Nordhaus and Paul Romer.

The Nobel Prize Committee in Sweden today announced the winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics.

The prize will be awarded to American researcher William Nordhaus for research on "integrating climate change into long term macroeconomic analysis", as well as American researcher Paul Romer for his research on integrating technological innovation into long-term macro-economic analysis.

Three days ago, the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize were announced: Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege, who treats sexual violence victims in the Congo, and Yazidi genocide survivor and human rights activist Nadia Murad.

So far the committee has announced the winners in chemistry and physics. American researcher Frances Arnold will win the chemistry prize, and the other half will be divided between George Smith and Gregory Winter.

In the field of physics, three researchers were awarded in the field of laser research. In the explanatory notes for the award it was written that American scientists Arthur Ashkin, Frenchman Gerard Moreau, and Donna Strickland of Canada "have made science fiction a reality". Strickland is the third woman in history to win the Nobel Prize in physics, the first in 55 years.

The 2018 Nobel Prize will be held in December.