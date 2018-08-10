Israeli-Arab gets 3.5 years for transferring funds to Hamas

Umm al-Fahm resident convicted for bringing hundreds of thousands of Euros to Hamas terror group in order to finance attacks.

An Israeli-Arab citizen from the northern city of Umm al-Fahm was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison by the Jerusalem District Court for his role in transferring funds to Hamas.

As part of a plea agreement, Dara'am Jabarin pleaded guilty to contact with a foreign agent, assisting a terrorist organization, prohibited use of property for terrorist purposes, and forbidding property transactions.

According to the indictment, Jabarin was in constant contact with Hamas officials in Turkey, which he would frequently visit on business trips. While in Turkey, Jabarin would receive cash which he would bring with him to Hamas contacts inside Israel in order to pay the salaries of terrorists.

The amount of money transferred by Jabarin on four different occasions ranged from 50,000 to 100,000 euros per trip, and in total Jabarin transferred 300,000 euros until he was arrested at the end of January 2018.

During his interrogation, Jabarin admitted to interrogators that he was recruited by Hamas terrorist Zaher Jabarin, who was released in the Gilad Shalit deal. Zaher is responsible for Hamas' budget and promotes terrorist operations in Judea and Samaria on instruction from Salah Aruri, who serves as the deputy chairman of the organization and head of its operations in Judea and Samaria.

A later search of his home uncovered 91,000 Euros which were due to be transferred to Judea and Samaria.