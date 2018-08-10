Toys "R" Us to make a comeback?

Toys "R" Us announced last week that it plans to revive its brand.

The company filed for bankruptcy in September 2017. In March 2018, the company announced its decision to close all US stores, resulting in the layoff of tens of thousands of employees.

In an October 2, 2018, press release, the company said it plans to sell its assets to a group of investors who will develop new plans and ideas to revive the iconic Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores.

According to the press release, "Geoffrey, LLC, as reorganized, will control a portfolio of intellectual property that includes trademarks, ecommerce assets and data associated with the Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us businesses in the United States and all over the world, including a portfolio of over 20 well-known toy and baby brands such as Imaginarium, Koala Baby, Fastlane and Journey Girls."

"The reorganized company will own rights to the Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us brands in all markets globally, with the exception of Canada. It will also become the licensor of the brands to the company’s existing network of franchisees operating in countries across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and in South Africa."