Watch: IDF forces operate in Barkan terrorist's village

Following Sunday's shooting attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone, IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police forces operated in the village of Shuweika, north of Tulkarem, from which the terrorist originated.

During the operation, the forces arrested several suspects in the village.

Israeli civilians Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi were murdered in the terror attack, which was perpetrated by a Palestinian Authority (PA) terrorist from Shuweika.

A third Israeli civilian was wounded in the attack.

In a statement, the IDF said, "IDF troops and security forces are searching the area as part of the ongoing effort to apprehend the terrorist. The forces will continue to operate to protect the civilians in the area and to thwart terror in the communities and routes."