20 dead in limo crash in New York

Limousine fails to stop at an intersection in upstate New York and strikes a parked vehicle.

A limousine on Sunday failed to stop at an intersection in upstate New York and struck a parked vehicle, killing 20 people, authorities said, according to CNN.

The accident was the deadliest transportation accident in the United States in nearly a decade.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. ET Saturday in Schoharie, New York State Police First Deputy Superintendent Chris Fiore told reporters. The 2001 Ford Excursion was traveling southwest on State Route 30 when it failed to stop at the intersection with State Route 30 A and collided with an SUV in the parking lot, Fiore said.

All 18 people in the limo were killed, including the driver, Fiore said. Two pedestrians near the unoccupied 2015 Toyota Highlander in the parking lot were also killed. The people who died were all adults.

Authorities are still notifying the families of victims and declined to release the victims' names, according to Fiore. He declined to discuss the limo's origin and destination.

He said authorities were able to figure out the limo's direction of travel and what occurred based on evidence found at the crash scene. He said there were witnesses to the crash.

Fiore said authorities could not answer several questions at this point, such as if the limo's occupants were wearing seat belts, whether the vehicle's brakes were working or whether the driver was speeding.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the first responders who "worked through the night to help."

"State police are working with federal and local authorities to investigate the crash, and I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy," Cuomo said in a statement.

"I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time," he added.