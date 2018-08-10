Poll: Likud at 32 seats, Jewish Home at 10

A survey conducted published on Sunday by the Israel Television News Company showed that the Likud party is gaining strength and would win 32 Knesset seats if elections were held today.

According to the poll, the Yesh Atid party under Yair Lapid would receive 18 seats, down from previous polls, the Zionist Union led by Avi Gabbay would be left with only 12 seats, half of its current 24 mandates. The Joint Arab List would receive 12 seats.

The Jewish Home Party of Education Minister Naftali Bennett would receive 10 mandates, the list of Orly Levy Abecassis would win six mandates, United Torah Judaism with seven mandates, Yisrael Beiteinu would receive five seats, Meretz six, Kulanu seven, and the Shas faction would receive five seats.

Moshe Feiglin's party would wind 1.2 percent of the vote falling well below the 3.25 percent threshold to enter the Knesset.

The poll participants were asked which of the following personalities is best suited to be prime minister, and they answered: Binyamin Netanyahu - 38%, Benny Gantz - 12%, Yair Lapid - 9%, Avigdor Liberman - 5%, Avi Gabbay - 4% %, None of them - 18%. 13% responded that they do not know or refused to answer.

The survey was conducted by Dr. Mina Tzemach and Mano Geva, in collaboration with the iPanel Institute, among 517 respondents in a representative sample of the total population in Israel. The margin of error error in the survey was 4.4%.