US sends condolences to families of terror victims

US Ambassador to David Friedman says scene of terror attacks 'has been a model of Israeli–Palestinian coexistence since 1982.'

US Ambassador to David Friedman condemned the murder of two Israeli civilians in the Barkan Industrial Zone Sunday.

"The Barkan Industrial Zone has been a model of Israeli–Palestinian coexistence since 1982, with thousands working and prospering together. Today a terrorist shattered that harmony by brutally murdering two Israelis at work. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Ambassador Friedman stated.

US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt echoed Ambassador Friedman's sentiments. "The Barkan industrial center is a beacon for coexistence and a model for the future. Today's terror attack is reprehensible and should be universally condemned. Join me in praying for the wounded and sending comfort to the families of the victims."

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, 35, of Rishon Letzion, were murdered by an Arab employee of the Barkan recycling plant who bound their hands and shot them at close range.

A 58-year-old woman who was moderately wounded during the attack is hospitalized at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Levengrond-Yehezkel will be buried tonight at 10 PM at the Rosh Ha'ayin cemetery. Hajbi's funeral will take place at 2 PM Monday afternoon in Moshav Nir Yisrael. The parents of both victims have agreed to donate their organs.

A manhunt is underway for the terrorist