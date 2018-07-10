Terrorist left behind suicide note

Arab factory worker under arrest for not reporting suicide note he received from Barkan terrorist three days ago.

The terrorist who carried out the deadly shooting attack on Sunday morning in the Barkan industrial zone in Samaria left a suicide note three days ago with a friend of his, who works in the factory as the terrorist.

The Israel Television News Company reported that the worker did not report the terrorist's note to anyone and that he has been arrested and is facing interrogation.

The terrorist wrote on Facebook just hours prior to the attack: "God, give me the message I expect from you - for you are the greatest shepherd."

During the attack, the terrorist murdered Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, 35, of Rishon Letzion.

A 58-year-old woman who was moderately wounded is hospitalized at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Hajbi's parents agreed to donate his organs. His funeral will take place tomorrow at 2 PM in Moshav Nir Israel. Levengrond-Yehezkel will be buried tonight at 10 PM at the Rosh Ha'ayin cemetery.