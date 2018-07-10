Arabs attacked: 'Go to Beit Tzafafa'

Prosecution filed an indictment in the Jerusalem District Court against Avihu Cohen, a 21-year-old resident of Jerusalem, and a 16-year-old minor, also a resident of the city, who assaulted Arabs.

The two are accused of aggravated assault motivated by racism and aggression causing serious bodily harm. In addition, the minor is charged with the offenses of violating a legal order and disturbing a policeman.

According to the indictment, on September 26 in the evening, the defendants were present at an event that took place in Jerusalem. Around midnight, the defendants and a number of other people whose identity was unknown decided to locate Arabs who were staying in the railway park near the Gonenim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

At this stage, the defendants left the event, together with more than 15 other people, and began walking in the park towards the Talpiot industrial zone.

At this time, four Arab residents of Beit Tzafafa were sitting on a park bench near the entrance to the Rami Levy supermarket in the Talpiot industrial zone. The defendants and the others arrived, noticed the Arabs and approached them.

The minor, together with three others whose identity is unknown, came in close proximity to the Arabs. Immediately after them, Cohen arrived, together with several others, standing next to the Arabs as Cohen stood next to one of the Beit Tzafafa residents threateningly, pressing his head against one of the Arab's heads and then striking him.

The group, including the defendants, called the Arabs "terrorists" and teased them by saying "go to Beit Tzafafa." At this point, the Arabs began to flee as the defendants pursued them, tossing stones at them and continuing to curse them brashly.

During the escape, one of the Arabs fell to the ground. The defendants and others who noticed attacked him while he was on the ground with fists and kicks to the body. Some group members also used stun guns and motorcycle helmets belonging to the Arabs.

After about a minute, the defendants and others left, taking the motorcycle helmets belonging to the Arabs. The minor fled to his home.

As a result of the attack, one of the Arabs suffered bruises on his body and face and a nose fracture. The other Arabs also sustained black-and-blue marks.

An hour later, police arrived at the minor's house. When the minor noticed the policemen, he fled his house via the balcony, ignoring police calls to stop.