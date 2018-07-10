'The roots of this attack came from the PA'

MK Amir Ohana (Likud) spoke with Arutz Sheva about the terror attack at the Barkan Industrial Park this morning in which two were murdered.

Standing outside the scene of the incident, Ohana said, “This was a horrible, cowardly attack on innocent people that came to work together. I’ve been to this industrial zone, and this very factory, before, and what I have seen is Jews and Arabs working together, living together, having lunch together, rather than killing each other. This is coexistence in the making, and the enemies of peace are the ones who want to destroy it, both the ones who call themselves peace activists but want to boycott these factories, and of course the terrorists like the one we had this morning.

Ohana held the PA responsible for the attack.

“The roots of this terror attack came from the PA, the very same authority that pays salaries and bonuses to killers such as this one, the same authority that glorifies terrorists by naming streets and buildings after them.

“What the State of Israel should do is activate the Taylor Force Act and suffocate the PA from sponsoring terror the way it does now.”

He said that there was “no other choice” other than for Jews and Arabs to work together. “Even if the so-called two-state solution, which I do not support and do not consider as a solution, [were implemented], we still have 20% of residents within the Green Line, our Ahmad Tibis and Jamal Zahalkas and Hanin Zouabis, ie. ‘Palestinians,’ as they call themselves, and we will need to learn how to live together in any scenario.”

Pointing to the factory, he said that “This is the way to work together, to build bridges, and we should be encouraged to have more industrial zones in Judea and Samaria that will demonstrate the way to live together.”