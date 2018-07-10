Baruch Dayan Ha'Emet: Mordechai Klein, father of 11

Say what you will about the Klein family of Beitar, but you can’t say that they didn’t have hope.

Say what you will about the Klein family of Beitar, but you can’t say that they didn’t have hope.

Mordechai Klein, father of 11, was diagnosed with stage 5 cancer two and half long years ago. His wife Devorah left her job as a sales clerk to help him, and their lives changed forever. After his illness seemed to be responding to treatments, Mordechai was confident that recovery was on its way. Seven months ago however, in a tragic twist of fate, an infection spread throughout his body and he was admitted to the hospital. Their financial situation became dire; he asked friends and family for help with tasks as little as having milk in the fridge.

Above his hospital bed hung a picture of the family at a wedding, beneath which was written the cheerful text, ‘We’re waiting for you at home.’ It was a symbol of their hope for the future, their optimism that their father would beat the disease. Their wait for his return, however, would not end. On Monday night of Sukkot, Mordechai passed away.

He left behind a Rebbetzin and 11 children, 7 of which are still living at home. Entrenched in grief and debt, the Klein family is unable to afford the most basic amenities. The children are without clothing or school tuition, the rent for their modest apartment is beyond their means, and making shabbos is a near impossibility.

17-year-old Chaya Klein has, as many children do in times of grief, risen to the occasion of caring for her younger siblings. She has opened a Chesed Fund page on her family’s behalf, in hopes of helping her mother sustain their household.

In the shiva house hangs a new sign, printed on simple white paper: “"Min hashamayim t'nuchamu - From Heaven be consoled."

Surely nothing can diminish their searing pain. Their hunger, however, can be helped. Those who wish to donate can do so here for a limited time.

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE KLEIN FAMILY

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN