Netanyahu: A severe terror attack

PM opens cabinet meeting by addressing Barkan terror attack. 'Security forces are in pursuit of the murderer, I'm sure they will catch him.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday addressed the deadly terror attack at the Barkan Industrial Park.

"I will open with this morning's event in the Barkan Industrial Zone. This was a very severe terrorist attack in which two Israelis were brutally murdered and a citizen was also wounded."

"The security forces are in pursuit of the reprehensible murderer. I am certain that they will apprehend him and I am also certain that we will deal with him to the fullest extent of the law and quickly," he said

"I want to send, in my name and the name of all cabinet ministers, condolences to the families of the two murdered victims, and of course our hopes and prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded victim," he added.

Regarding tensions with Russia over the situation in Syria, Netanyahu said, "A short while ago I spoke with President Putin. We agreed to meet soon in order to continue the important security coordination between the armies. Israel will act all the time to prevent Iran from gaining a military foothold in Syria, and to prevent it from transferring lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon."