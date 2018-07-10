Rivlin: 'Shocked and saddened' by Barkan factory attack

'This was not only an attack on innocent people, but an attack on the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians coexisting peacefully.'

President Reuven Rivlin condemned the terror attack Sunday morning at the Barkan Industrial Park in Samaria.

"I am shocked and saddened by this morning's terrible terrorist attack at the Barkan industrial area. Our hearts are with the families of those who were killed, and our prayers are with those who are injured.

"This was not only an attack on innocent people going about their daily lives, it was also an attack on the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians coexisting peacefully.

"I call on the Palestinian leadership to condemn this murderous attack and to use the forces at their disposal to capture the terrorist and those who aided him.

"Our thanks to the medics who gave quick and live-saving assistance, and to the IDF and security forces who are ensuring the perpetrators are apprehended. We will not rest until every one of them is brought to justice."