Bennett condemns Virginia graffiti attack

'We stand side by side with the Jewish community in North Virginia,' minister says, after JCC defaced with swastikas.



Following the graffiti attack on the Jewish Community Center in North Virginia, Education Minister and Minister for Diaspora Affairs, Naftali Bennett commented:

“We stand side by side with the Jewish community in North Virginia who have once again been targeted by hatred. We are confident the law enforcement will bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Nineteen swastikas were spray-painted early Saturday morning on the The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia.

According to Fairfax County police, the vandalism was recorded by security cameras. However, there have not yet been any arrests.

The Jewish center's management pointed out that local churches have also suffered from vandalism and said the vandalism "does not reflect the local community."

The incident marks the second time the community center has been defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti in 18 months.