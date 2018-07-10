Man detained for blocking PM Netanyahu's motorcade

Watch: Man attempts to block PM Netanyahu's motorcade as it passes through northern Israel.

Police on Saturday night detained a man in his late 40s for attempting to block Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's motorcade.

The suspect, a resident of the central city of Modi'in, suffered injuries after he ran into the street holding an Israeli flag and a security guard tackled him to the ground.

The incident occurred in the Beit Shean area.

The suspect was detained for questioning.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) responded, "A person with a flag is not endangering the Prime Minister and there is no justification in the world for the violence towards him. The bully who violently attacked him is a criminal who should be tried."

"We are in a democracy and demonstrating in front of the Prime Minister is allowed. No one should be beaten for it - and I have no idea who or what this protest was about, nor does it matter. This is a shameful embarrassment."