Virginia: Vandals spray-paint 19 swastikas on Jewish center

Police say incident was recorded by security cameras, but no arrests have been made.

Nineteen swastikas were spray-painted early Saturday morning on the The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia.

According to Fairfax County police, the vandalism was recorded by security cameras. However, there have not yet been any arrests.

The Jewish center's management pointed out that local churches have also suffered from vandalism and said the vandalism "does not reflect the local community."

Last month, swastikas were discovered drawn on mirrors and a counter in a boy’s bathroom at an Indianapolis-area high school.

In July, swastikas were discovered carved into picnic tables in Ridgefield, Connecticut.