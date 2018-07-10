US Senate confirms Kavanaugh

In the narrowest confirmation since 1881, the US Senate on Saturday voted 50-48 to confirm judge Brett Kavanaugh as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court.

The vote, presided over by US Vice President Mike Pence, was interrupted several times by protesters.

Responding to the vote, US President Donald Trump tweeted, "I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court."

"Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!"

Prior to the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News that he did not believe the "nasty" confirmation process would cause irreparable damage to future Supreme Court nominations.

"Nothing has been irreparably damaged," McConnell told the news channel, adding that, "the good news is, the mob didn't win."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, for his part, had encouraged voting against Kavanaugh.

"If you believe Dr. Ford, and other brave women who came forward, and you want to vindicate their sacriface, vote," he said.