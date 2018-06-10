Thai hotel has a popular Nazi-themed room

'Disgusting' that anyone can view Hitler as worthy of decorating a hotel room with, rabbi says.

One of the most popular rooms in a hotel in Thailand is full of Nazi symbols and portraits of Hitler, and Jewish leaders are furious.

The British tabloid The Sun first reported on the reaction to the so-called “Communist” room at the Villa Love Hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday. Alongside the Hitler and swastika renderings on the walls are images of a hammer and sickle.

“This is truly awful,” said Efraim Zuroff, head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “It’s horrendous, absolutely disgusting. It shows a complete lack of knowledge and education about Hitler, the harm he caused and the horrifying crimes that he committed in World War II.”

A receptionist at the hotel confirmed that the Communist room is very popular.

“The idea that anyone can view Hitler as some kind of iconic figure worthy of decorating a hotel room with is disgusting,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, also of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.