Reporter fired for wearing MAGA hat

Station director says employee violated company policy, claims firing is unrelated to politics.

Trump rally in Rochester, Minnesota, in October 2018

James Bunner, a multimedia journalist for NBC's affiliate KTTC-TV, was fired Friday for wearing a hat with the words "Make America Great Again," FOX News reported.

The hat-wearing incident occurred while Bunner covered US President Donald Trump's Rochester rally earlier this week.

Station director Noel Sederstrom told Minneapolis' Star Tribune that company policy does not staff to wear "campaign clothing" while covering stories.

He told BuzzFeed News that Bunner had been fired for wearing the hat during a rally, and not because Bunner voiced political opinions on social media.

Bunner did not reply to FOX News' request for comment.