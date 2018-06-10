Attempt to smuggle cellular phones into prison foiled

Israel Prison Service's Dror Unit on Saturday arrested a man and woman attempting to smuggle cellular phones into a local prison.

The suspects, who are residents of the central city of Lod, were discovered as they sat in a vehicle near the Nafkha Penitentiary and worked to smuggle the units in via drone.

A search of their vehicle revealed several additional cellular phones, as well as a large amount of cash and written material.

Security agencies are investigating whether terror groups are involved in the smuggling attempt.

Both suspects, one of whom was under house arrest, were taken for interrogation.