IDF Chief of Staff visits forces stationed on Gaza border

Senior IDF commanders on Friday assessed the security situation together with commanders stationed on the Gaza border.

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot headed the discussion, which included Southern Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Gaza Division Commanding Officer Brig. Gen. Yehuda Fox, as well as commanders stationed on the Gaza border.

Afterwards, Eizenkot, Halevi, and Fox toured the area.

Eizenkot expressed his great appreciation to the troops and commanders, which who deal with the security challenges of the Gaza border area on a daily basis, and allow the residents to live their lives safely.