IDF blocks roads near Gaza border ahead of clashes

About 20,000 Gaza Arabs are expected to participate in riots along the fence.

The IDF blocked several roads near the border between Israel and Gaza Friday, ahead of clashes that are expected to take place later in the day.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned Hamas earlier: "We made it through the Tishrei holidays as we had planned," he tweeted. "There was no escalation, and rioters on the Gaza border paid a high price. We are past the holidays now, and I am telling Hamas's leaders: 'Take this into account.'

Hamas responded by calling Liberman's statement "empty words in the face of the Palestinian will to break the siege on Gaza" and vowing that "The Marches of Return will grow stronger."

About 20,000 Gaza Arabs are expected to participate in riots along the fence Friday.

Two suspicious objects connected to balloons were found in Kibbutz Saad this morning. A bomb squad examined them and found that they were not explosive devices.