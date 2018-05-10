Netanyahu confident after police questioning

PMO says: "Not only do the investigations lack any meat – they do not even have any bones."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was confident Friday after being questioned by police for five hours, at his Jerusalem residence.

The Prime Minister's Office said after the session: "Not only do the investigations lack any meat – they do not even have any bones. This time, too, the Prime Minister answered the questions with full confidence, in the clear knowledge that nothing [illegal] happened, and therefore nothing will happen [to him]."

Netanyahu underwent a new round of questioning on Friday over one of several graft cases that have threatened to topple him.

The veteran premier's 12th round of questioning as a suspect in various cases comes two days before his wife Sara appears in court on charges of misusing state funds for catering at their official residence.

The prime minister has not been charged in any of the cases.

Netanyahu has been repeatedly questioned over allegations involving Israeli telecoms giant Bezeq and its largest shareholder, Shaul Elovitch.

The premier is accused of seeking favorable coverage from another Elovitch company, the Walla! news site, in exchange for policies that could have benefited the mogul's interests to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Netanyahu also faces interrogation as a witness in a case involving the purchase of three German submarines.

Israeli television on Friday showed footage of police officers arriving at his office. Israel Police announced the end of the questioning, but did not provide further details.