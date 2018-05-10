Nobel Committee announces winners of 2018 Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize honors 'courageous' laureates who put personal security at risk to help victims of war crimes.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, in recognition of their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Mukwege has spent years defending victims of such violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Murad told of the violence perpetrated against herself and others.

Mukwege's "enduring, dedicated and selfless efforts in this field cannot be overstated," the Nobel Prize organization wrote in a press release, emphasizing that Mukwege and his staff have treated thousands of assault patients since the Panzi Hospital opened in 1999.

Murad, a Yazidi woman abused by ISIS terrorists, has defied the accepted social codes and "shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims."

It is estimated that 3,000 Yazidi girls and women have been abused by ISIS, as part of the terror group's strategy in fighting minorities.

"Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have both put their personal security at risk by courageously combating war crimes and seeking justice for the victims," the statement said. "They have thereby promoted the fraternity of nations through the application of principles of international law."