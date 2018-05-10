Likud MK: Agricultural terror spreading like a brush fire

Likud MK Sharren Haskel, who serves as a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Friday responded to the Arab arson in northern Israel.

In the arson, Arab suspects set fire to four chicken coops, burning tens of thousands of chickens alive.

"Agricultural terror continues to remain rampant, spreading like a brush fire," Haskel said. "This, despite the promises made by Israel Police and the Ministry of Public Security to eradicate the phenomenon."

"Besides for the financial damage, which is estimated in the millions, fifty thousand chicks were burned alive.

"We cannot sit with our hands folded and wait for human lives to be harmed. I will insist on holding a Committee discussion and creating a designated Shabak (Israel Security Agency - ed.) unit to deal with agricultural terror."