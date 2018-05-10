Donald Trump Jr. worries for his sons' future

Donald Trump Jr. says he's worried for his sons, 'obviously political' allegations diminish the real claims.

Donald Trump Junior expressed concern over his sons' future, in light of the claims made against US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In an interview earlier this week, Trump Jr. told DailyMailTV, "I got boys and I got girls, and when I see what's going right now, it's scary for all things."

When asked whether he feared more for his sons or his daughters, Trump Jr. said, "Right now, I'd say my sons."

He also noted that Christine Blasey Ford's allegations were "so obviously political."

"The other problem is that for the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in case like this, it really diminishes the real claims," he said.

Last week, Ford provided the Senate with an account of an alleged assault against her by Kavanaugh when they were in high school. Kavanaugh followed with an emotional performance of his own, blasting the confirmation proceedings as "a national disgrace" and accusing senators of letting the chamber's constitutional role of "advice and consent" become twisted into a mission to "search and destroy."

An FBI investigation "found no supporting evidence of allegations of sexual misconduct" by Kavanaugh, who may be confirmed on Saturday.