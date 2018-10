When will the next Israeli election be held? When will US President Donald Trump reveal his ultimate deal for Middle East peace?

Gil Hoffman speaks to veteran Israeli political insider Tal Shalev, who just returned from accompanying Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to New York, about what happened behind the scenes at the United Nations General Assembly.

Hoffman and Shalev speculate about when the next Israeli election will be held and when US President Donald Trump will reveal his ultimate deal plan for Middle East peace.