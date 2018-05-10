The obesity epidemic is getting worse. But what if presumptions about the causes and consequences of obesity are wrong?
Hear the truth from Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, obesity medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center.
|
Obesity: How do we fight it most effectively?
What we really know and don't know about obesity.
Obesity
iStock
The obesity epidemic is getting worse. But what if presumptions about the causes and consequences of obesity are wrong?
Hear the truth from Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, obesity medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center.
top