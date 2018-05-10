Behind the scenes of opening a U.S. brokerage account

If you are an American living in Israel, learn how you might benefit from having a U.S. brokerage account, even though you live in Israel.

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Joe Saul-Sehy, host of The Stacking Benjamins Show and a panelist on The Money Tree Podcast, discuss the process of opening a U.S. brokerage account from overseas.

The two discuss the challenges involved in opening an American brokerage account from overseas and how to overcome them.

Doug is offering a free toolkit for investors interested in opening a U.S. brokerage account in today’s show notes on The Goldstein on Gelt website.