Is there something inherent in the Jew that would cause him taking the initial steps of the Aliyah Trail?

Children aboard Aliyah charter flight land in Ben Gurion and are greeted by Nefe

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the Aliyah Trail as a mystical process that unfolds in every Jew one way or another.

Such a process, when in begins, unfolds completely once the Jew commits to transplanting his/her roots in the Land of Israel, thus making and maintaining Aliyah.