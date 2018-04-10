'The best cyber attacks are never discovered'

The UK government has accused Russia’s military intelligence service (GRU) of cyberattacks.

The National Cyber Security Center said the targets over the years included, among others, the US Democratic Party, a small TV network in the UK and even Russia’s central bank.

According to the NCSC, it has assessed with 'high confidence' that the GRU was most certainly responsible for the attacks. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations of hacking.

Kevin Curran, Professor of Cyber Security at the Faculty of Computing, Engineering & Built Environment at Ulster University discussed UK government accusing Russia’s military intelligence service of cyberattacks.