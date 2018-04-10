Islamic Jihad vows to oppose cease fire

Islamic Jihad gets a new leader, vows to thwart all political plans aimed at "eliminating the Palestinian problem."

Abu Hamza, a spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad in Palestine, said that his organization would defend all the weapons of the Palestinian resistance organizations and would thwart all political plans aimed at "eliminating the Palestinian problem."

At a press conference in Gaza, Abu Hamza said that the Al-Quds Brigades and all the other Palestinian fighters would remain present in all areas of the Jihad, according to Hamas's Al-Risala website.

"We will not hold a cease-fire and we will not bargain for a piece of Palestine, all of Palestine," said Abu Hamza, who warned that there would be a Palestinian response to "enemy crimes." He said Islamic Jihad had thousands of fighters and tens of thousands of supporters.

The Islamic Jihad carried out a military parade today in the streets of Gaza to show loyalty to Ziyad al-Nahala, the organization's recently-elected leader. The parade featured long-range missiles carried on trucks.

Ziad al-Nakhala replaced Ramadan Shalah as the movement's secretary general, as Shalah has been suffering from serious health issues for months.

Shalah, who has led the organization since 1995, is believed to be in a coma after an unknown illness, though the group has not publicly confirmed this.

Following estimates that the Gaza region is ripe for escalation, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot decided on Thursday to bolster forces in Israel’s southern region in coming days.

“Following a situation assessment held earlier this morning, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and senior IDF and Shin Bet officials decided on wide-scale IDF reinforcements in the Southern Command region in the coming days and the continuation of a determined policy to thwart terror activity and prevent infiltrations into Israel from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“The IDF is prepared for a wide range of scenarios and holds the Hamas terror organization accountable for all that happens in the Gaza Strip and from it.”

The decision comes amid an intensification in security threats emanating from Gaza in recent days, after several weeks of relative calm.